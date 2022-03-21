Derry City to issue lifetime bans to unruly fans after incurring over £3,000 in fines

Derry City Football Club will issue lifetime bans to supporters involved in anti-social behaviour.

The Brandywell club's Board of Directors have warned that offenders will be issued with lifetime bans and 'evidence of offences on individuals will be passed to the police'.

A statement issued by the club this afternoon comes in the wake of recent incidents of anti-social behaviour, pitch incursions, use of flares and missiles being thrown onto the pitch which have marred the opening matches at the Lone Moor Road venue.

In an effort to address the ongoing problems at home matches, the club has also 'instigated a full review' of its matchday operations.

The use of flares at Brandywell has cost the club over £3,000 in penalties.

Derry City's Event Controller and Head of Match Day Operations, Mr Billy Scampton recently announced he had stepped down from his role at the start of last week after 24 years involvement.

At the beginning of March, long-time Derry City fan, Mr Paddy Canning called for greater action to be taken to address the escalating violence at games after he was attacked by a group of Shamrock Rovers fans as he left the stadium alongside his teenage son while another fan sustained a broken nose in an attack involving Candy Stripe supporters.

Derry City insist they were 'annoyed' at some of the behaviour from supporters during the visit of Shamrock Rovers and claim the club has 'every intention of ensuring that everything possible is done' to ensure 'that the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is an exemplar'.

The full statement from the club's Board of Directors read as follows: "Derry City FC are presently sitting top of the League of Ireland Premier Division and despite injuries to key players, the team has provided us with an excellent start to the season.

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium has been sold out for all Derry City's home matches this season.

"The full stadium and the continuing demand for season tickets is helping create an atmosphere and excitement that is the aim of every club. Despite the positives, one disappointment has been the behaviour of a small number of our own supporters as well as an equally small number from visiting teams.

"Lighting of flares, throwing objects onto the playing surface and encroaching on the pitch during and after matches is behaviour that has consequences for the football club.

"It is important that all of us who attend our home games feel welcome and safe.

"It is a delight to witness the number of families attending matches; grandparents, fathers, mothers and children and especially persons with disability.

"The club has every intention of ensuring that everything possible is done to maintain and even enhance those high standards.

"Our supporters should know that the club was annoyed at some of the behaviour at our opening home match against Shamrock Rovers and, arising from that, extra stewards were employed for the following two matches.

"Concurrent with that, an enhanced use of CCTV has also been implemented to make it easier and more conclusive in the identification of individual offenders.

"Derry City FC has let it be known that offenders will be banned for life and has ordered its stewards and officials to ensure that potential offenders are aware of that instruction.

"Evidence of offences on individuals will be passed to the police.

"The club has also instigated a full review, so that the most effective stewarding arrangements can be implemented and sustained.

"There is some difference of opinion among supporters about the use of flares. Some will argue that they add atmosphere to the occasion, however FIFA has ruled that they are a Health and Safety issue and insist that clubs are punished for their use.

"It has already cost Derry City over £3000 in penalties, and we are still in the early days of the season. That is money that could and should be put to much better use in our development.

"Other clubs are having similar or greater difficulties with the use of flares and the behaviour of a small number of supporters. Derry City is in a unique position, playing in a different jurisdiction to the other clubs in our league.

"We owe it to our history that the Ryan Mc Bride Brandywell Stadium is an exemplar.