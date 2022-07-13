Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, boss Ruaidhrí Higgins believes his players can turn things around, but concede taking the lead is crucial.

Higgins wants his players to express themselves and he's hoping they can maintain their impressive record on the road.

"The players will go into the game with the pressure off them and that might suit us. They'll be playing on a really nice pitch, so we'll go there believing we can do something, which as I said no one else will believe we can do," he admitted.

"I want us to grab the game by the scruff of the neck, go out and express ourselves, play with freedom and see if we can produce something out of the ordinary."

