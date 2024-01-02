The 27 year-old Dungiven man returns to the club where he won the Irish Cup in 2019 and becomes the third player to leave Brandywell since the close of the 2023 campaign.McGonigle, who made 92 appearances and scored 28 times for the Candy Stripes since arriving in June 2021 from Crusaders as one of Ruaidhri Higgins' first signings as manager, said it 'was an honour and privilege to represent the club and I wish Derry City well for the future'.Confirming the striker's departure, Higgins said McGonigle had provided some memorable moments during his time at the club.“Jamie has certainly had a positive impact for us, and has scored some memorable goals in that time” he said.‘His opening goal in the 2022 cup final win and the late league winner against Shamrock Rovers are two that immediately spring to mind.“I want to thank Jamie for all his efforts at the club and wish him every success going forward.”McGonigle also expressed his gratitude to the manager and supporters ahead of his return to the Showgrounds.‘I’m thankful to Ruaidhri for giving me the chance to play for Derry City. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.“I’d also like to thank the supporters for their backing over the last two and a half seasons.“It was an honour and privilege to represent the club and I wish Derry City FC well for the future.”McGonigle's departure paves the way for the arrival of Dundalk striker Pat Hoban who is expected to join the Brandywell outfit in the coming days.