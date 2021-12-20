Derry City travel to Dundalk on opening night of 2022 season

Ruaidhri Higgins' Derry City side start their 2022 campaign at Dundalk.

Ruaidhri Higgins will face his former club Dundalk, at Oriel Park, on Friday, February 18th, on the opening night of the 2022 season, then seven days later the Candy Stripes take on Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers, in their first game of the season at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The first North West derby of the year takes place on Friday, April 8th, when Finn Harps host City at Finn Park. The mid-season break is pencilled in from Saturday May 28th to Thursday, June 9th, with Derry travelling to Tolka Park, on Friday, June 10th to take on Damien Duff's Shelbourne when the season resumes.

This season there will be no fixtures during the international windows in March and September while Monday night fixtures will be played on February 28, March 14, April 18 and May 23.

The season finishes as it begins with Derry hosting Stephen O'Donnell's side on Friday, November 4th and the Extra.ie FAI Cup Final is scheduled for Sunday, November 13th.

All SSE Airtricity Premier Division games will be broadcast live across traditional outlets and LOITV next season with details to be announced early in the new year. All fixtures are subject to clubs meeting the licencing criteria to participate in the League of Ireland.