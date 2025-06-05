DERRY City will travel to Market’s Field to take on Limerick outfit Treaty United in the FAI Cup second round.

Last year’s runners-up will be determined to go all the way to make up for their cup final heartache last November when they take on the League of Ireland’s sole Limerick representatives who are currently in fourth place in the First Division table.

Derry last met Treaty on their way to the 2022 final when winning 2-1 in the semi-final at Brandywell with goals from Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh sealing the win on that occasion.

FAI senior international player of the year Robbie Brady pulled Derry City’s No.9 ball out of the hat as the away team and the second round fixtures will take place from July 18-20 next.

Of course Derry reached the FAI Cup showpiece for a second time in three years under Ruaidhri Higgins last season, an impressive run to the final which saw them dispatch of St Pat’s, Cork City, Shelbourne and Bohemians before a hugely disappointing 2-0 defeat to Drogheda United at the Aviva.

The Candy Stripes already have six FAI Cups to their name, more than any other club has managed in the time since their arrival into the League of Ireland 40 years ago in 1985.

The first victory came in the historic treble winning season of 1988-89, Felix Healy scoring the only goal in the replay against Cork City.

Healy was manager when they won the Cup for the second time, making up for a crushing last-day disappointment in the league by beating Shels 2-1. Further Cup success arrived in 2002 and then in the last-ever Cup final in the old Lansdowne Road in 2006, when Stephen Kenny's side pipped St Pat's 4-3 in a thriller after extra-time.

Extra-time was required again in 2012, Rory Patterson slipping home the winner in a Cup final which saw four second half goals. Finally in 2023 they won their sixth cup final with a one-side 4-0 thumping of Shels.

With no European football to look forward to this season, Tiernan Lynch will no doubt have ambitions to take the club to the Dublin 4 venue for a third time in four years.

FAI Cup Second round draw: Shamrock Rovers v Wexford; Dundalk v Sligo Rovers; Fairview Rangers v Shelbourne; Cork City v Leicester Celtic; Finn Harps v UCD; Bray Wanderers v Wayside Celtic; Kerry v Athlone Town; St Patrick's Athletic v UCC; Salthill Devon v St Michael's; Galway United v Tolka Rovers; Bangor Celtic v Cobh Ramblers; Castlebar Celtic v Longford Town; Killester Donnycarney v Bohemians; Waterford v St Mochta's; Treaty United v Derry City; Drogheda United v Crumlin United