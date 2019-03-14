Derry City trio called up to international squads

Manager Declan Devine says he’s delighted that Derry City’s talented young players continue to get recognised at international level.

City duo Eoin Toal and David Parkhouse have been called up to N Ireland’s U21 side, while teenager Ronan McKinley is in Ireland’s U17 squad.

“Out of the guys that trained this morning (Thursday), David Parkhouse and Eoin Toal have been called into the Northern Ireland U21s for a double header (against Mexico and Bulgaria) out in Spain, Aidy Delap has been put on stand-by for Stephen Kenny’s U21s with the Republic of Ireland and Ronan McKinley has been called up to the U17 international squad, which is great,” he said.

“This shows where we are as a club, we are very young and we are excited about that and it’s something that we want to grow.

“Every young player in this city should have an opportunity, if they are good enough, to play for this football club and if international recognition comes their way, then we are delighted for the players to achieve that.”

Another man who would have been knocking on Ian Baraclough’s door for N Ireland would have been midfielder Ciaron Harkin, but the Creggan man, who was in a host of U21 squads in recent years, is just too old to qualify.

“Ciaron is a year too old for it now bu he played last year with that squad,” added Devine.

“But if you are going through dream starts in the league this year, then Harkin would be up there, he has been outstanding in both transitions.

“He has been excellent attacking and scored his first goal for the club and set up two or three goals, but he has always been really dogged in his defending and he deservedly getting the plaudits at the minute.

“However don’t underestimate the other guys. Greg Sloggett has been outstanding in the games he has played, Barry McNamee is a top, top player, David Parkhouse has put in a shift up front, Ally Gilchrist and Eoin Toal have been sensational; Conor McDermott came in last week and did great - everyone has done well, but there’s more to come from this young bunch.”