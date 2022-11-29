Two goals and the player of the match award in the Extra.ie FAI Cup final was a dream way for McJannet to end a fine year with Derry and again showed how important a member of the City squad he has become.

McEleney pulled the strings in Derry’s FAI Cup triumph. The playmaker was at the heart of so many positive moments for his team as his class shone through on the big stage.

Duffy won this third FAI Cup, and first with hometown club Derry, as the Candystripes swept past Shelbourne in the decider. The winger was supreme, notching two assists and causing all sorts of problems in a 4-0 win.

Also nominated is St Patrick’s Athletic’s Eoin Doyle and UCD pair Sam Todd and Thomas Lonergan.

Doyle bagged two goals and an assist in the Saints’ 4-0 victory over Shelbourne as he wrapped up his maiden campaign in Inchicore with a fine display. He finished the season with an impressive 14 goals and six assists.

Attacker Lonergan, who has since moved to Tim Clancy’s side, was a massive part of the Students successful bid to beat the drop, heading home the crucial goal to sink Waterford in the promotion/relegation play-off.

