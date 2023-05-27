Derry City midfielder Jordan McEneff races on to the ball with Michael Duffy in support against Sligo Rovers. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

DERRY CITY's unbeaten run on the road came to an abrupt end at the Showgrounds where Will Fitzgerald's deflected first half strike was enough for a much needed victory for the 10 men of Sligo Rovers.

It was an opportunity to move four points clear of second placed Shamrock Rovers but that fourth minute goal from Fitzgerald ended a four match winning run for Ruaidhri Higgins' charges.

Higgins warned pre-match that his team would need to be 'at our very best to win' the match but they failed to produce the levels which saw them win six of their last seven fixtures.

There was a huge slice of fortune in that winning goal as Fitzgerald's right footed strike took a wicked deflection off Cameron McJannet and wrong-footed Brian Maher.

Derry had lots of the ball but even when Sligo defender John Mahon was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Ryan Graydon on 74 minutes, they failed to create enough in the final third.

Sligo's Kailin Barlow missed a glorious chance to double Sligo's lead late on but fired wide of the mark.

Derry unleashed Patrick McEleney and Will Patching off the bench in an attempt to find an equaliser but didn't do enough as Sligo held on to that slender lead to end their three match losing run.

Higgins made five changes from the team which defeated UCD 4-1 last week at Brandywell as the experienced Mark Connolly and captain Patrick McEleney made welcome returns to the squad after lengthy lay-offs to take their place on a strong looking bench.

Shane McEleney, Adam O'Reilly, Sadou Diallo, Ryan Graydon and Ollie O'Neill all returned to the starting line-up with Ronan Boyce, Ciaran Coll, Will Patching, Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh all dropping to the bench.

The home side made two changes from their recent loss to Cork with the league's top scorer Max Mata making a return after a two game absence while captain David Cawley was handed his first start of the season.

It's been a difficult venue for Derry in recent years as the Candy Stripes failed to win on two visits last season but it was the best possible time to play the struggling Bit O'Red who lost four of their last five and haven't scored in their last three fixtures.

By contrast Derry went into the match as the in-form team in the league with six wins from their last seven and intent on keeping intact an incredible unbeaten record on the road where they've taken 20 points from a possible 24 on their travels.

It was the worst possible start for the Candy Stripes, however, as Sligo took a fourth minute lead after Fitzgerald's close range strike took a wicked deflection off McEleney to take it past Brian Maher.

Estonian winger Frank Livak did brilliantly to race past Ben Doherty on the right wing before floating his cross into the six yard box where McEleney headed it away from goal but when it fell to Fitzgerald, the former Derry City man took a touch before sending his right footed shot goalwards and it was deflected into the middle of the net.

Derry huffed and puffed and were frustrated by a resolute Sligo defence but they were carelessly giving away possession at times and failed to trouble Luke McNicholas' goalmouth.

While Derry shaded it in the possession stakes there was little between the two teams in an evenly contested first half where that Fitzgerald goal divided the teams going into the interval.

Higgins made a change at the interval with Cian Kavanagh replacing O'Neill in an attempt to have more of a focal point at the top of the pitch they were lacking in the first half.

Kavanagh's close range header from a corner was cleared but the striker was making an early impact on the match and Derry were suddenly looking a lot more dangerous.

From a throw-in Duffy found O'Reilly in space and from 25 yards the Cork man fired just wide of the far post with McNicholas scrambling to get across his goal on 54 minutes.

Diallo received a yellow card for a foul on Greg Bolger and there was a lengthy delay as the midfielder received treatment while he made his feelings clear to referee Paul McLaughlin who he felt should've shown the Derry City man red.

Sligo were reduced to 10 men on 74 minutes when Mahon brought Graydon down and the match referee showed the defender a second yellow card.

Two minutes later Barlow did brilliantly to drive towards four Derry defenders and after getting a lucky break as Ronan Boyce took a heavy touch, the Sligo man was in behind but steered his shot wide of the post.

It was a let-off for Derry who were pushing hard for an equaliser and Doherty forced a great save from McNicholas with a shot from 25 yards on 86 minutes.

Mata held the ball up well from a throw-in and sent Livak in behind the Derry defence but from a tight angle at the near post his shot was turned behind by Maher.

Ronan Boyce headed goalwards from a cross from the left late on but McNicholas gathered cleanly as the Bit O'Red held on for a precious win.

Sligo Rovers: L. McNicholas; R. Hutchinson, Pijnaker (J. Brannefalk 33), N. Morahan, J. Mahon; W. Fitzgerald, G. Bolger (L. Browning 68) F. Livak, D. Cawley, K. Barlow (D. Lafferty 77); M. Mata; Subs Not Used - R. Brush, K. Gabbidon, S. Radosavljevic, O. Elding, E. Rooney, B. Vastsuk.

Derry City: B. Maher; C. Dummigan (B. Kavanagh 71), S. McEleney, C. McJannet, B. Doherty; R. Graydon, S. Diallo (R. Boyce 72), A. O'Reilly (P. McEleney 66), M. Duffy; J. McEneff (W. Patching 66); O. O'Neill (C. Kavanagh h-t) Subs Not Used - T. Ryan, C. Coll, M. Connolly, J. McGonigle.