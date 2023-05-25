​The application has been accompanied by an impressive artist's impression and drawings of the proposed new stand at the Brandywell Road end of the ground which is expected to increase the capacity of the stadium by 2,940!

The redevelopment work and construction of the proposed North Terrace will comprise partial demolition of the Southend Park Stand and the development of male and female toilet facilities, two sets of turnstiles and gates.

Derry City Chairman Mr Philip O'Doherty revealed the plans last January and hoped the stand would be erected in time for the start of the 2024 Airtricity League season.

An artist's impression of the proposed new North Terrace at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The football club will work in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council on the new structure in an effort to meet a significant increased demand for season tickets.

Stakeholders have been notified of the planning application and have been invited to a public information day next Wednesday, May 31st at the stadium to view the proposals, meet representatives from the football club and their design team along with Council officers to discuss the proposals.

The meeting offers an opportunity to raise any concerns about the proposal, share feedback on concepts and designs which will be separate to the community consultation.

It is understood the large-scale proposals will now be assessed by planning experts before a decision is made on whether to grant approval, which will likely include consultation with a range of statutory bodies, stakeholders and other interested parties.