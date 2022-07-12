It's a momentous task for the Candy Stripes but they arrived in the Latvian capital on Wednesday morning in buoyant mood backed by a large travelling support.
Over 300 Derry supporters are expected to descend on the city today and have been revelling into the small hours as they ready themselves for the big match at the Skonto Stadium. (Kick-off 6p.m Irish time).
Should Derry produce a memorable result a second round date with either MFK Ruzomberok of Slovakia or FK Kauno Zalagiris of Lithuania awaits not to mention an significant financial award for progressing.
Derry Journal sports reporter Simon Collins is in Riga to keep you up to date. Follow all the action and reaction here with photographs, interviews and videos posted throughout the day in our live blog.
Derry City v Riga FC: Live score, fan pictures, video and reaction from Derry’s Uefa Conference League second leg
Last updated: Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 11:22
- Derry City must turnaround a 2-0 deficit to progress in Europe
- No League of Ireland side has overcome a two goal deficit in European competition
- The winners of the tie meet either MFK Ruzomberok of Slovakia or FK Kauno Zalagiris of Lithuania
- Derry City last played in the Skonto Stadium in 2009
We’re live in Riga ahead of Derry City’s second leg tie
Derry Journal sports reporter Simon Collins is in Riga for the big match. Follow all the action here
Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins says the team believes they can produce something special in Riga
"I've watched it back and it is not a red card. Absolutely not a red card!"
A DEFIANT Ruaidhri Higgins insists he's not giving up on producing an almighty upset in Riga next week and believes Derry City's first round Uefa Conference League tie is far from over.
Derry City fans in fine voice as they gathered in a Riga pub last night
Red and White army take over Riga
Derry City supporters are in party mood as red and white army arrive in Riga
JUBILANT Derry City supporters were in fine voice as they burst into an impromptu sing-song in a pub in Riga ahead of Thursday night's Europa Conference League match.
Fans make their way to Latvia to watch Derry City put on a show
Recognise anybody?
Riga readies itself for arrival of hundreds of Derry City supporters ahead of big match
DERRY CITY fans are gathering in their numbers in Riga as the build-up begins in earnest to the Brandywell club's Europa Conference League second leg tie on Thursday night.
Derry City train at the Skonto Stadium
Derry players familiarise themselves with the stadium
Derry City train at Skonto Stadium ahead of Europa Conference League tie against Riga
Derry City trained this evening the Skonto Stadium, ahead of tomorrow night's Europa Conference League second leg encounter against Riga.
Follow us live from Riga
Follow us live from Riga
The Skonto Stadium in Riga
Skonto Stadium looks in superb condition ahead of tonight’s second leg tie
Derry City fans have brought the party to Riga
Derry City fans in Riga
Some of the Derry City fans who have landed in Riga to support the Candy Stripes
Riga warming up for tonight’s visit of Derry City
Riga players doing some light work before lunch at the Skonto Stadium