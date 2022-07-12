Derry City players in training in Riga on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

It's a momentous task for the Candy Stripes but they arrived in the Latvian capital on Wednesday morning in buoyant mood backed by a large travelling support.

Over 300 Derry supporters are expected to descend on the city today and have been revelling into the small hours as they ready themselves for the big match at the Skonto Stadium. (Kick-off 6p.m Irish time).

Should Derry produce a memorable result a second round date with either MFK Ruzomberok of Slovakia or FK Kauno Zalagiris of Lithuania awaits not to mention an significant financial award for progressing.