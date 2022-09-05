Derry City versus Shamrock Rovers Extra.ie FAI Cup tie live on TV
Derry City's Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final tie against Shamrock Rovers, has been set for Sunday, September 18 (KO 5pm).
By Kevin McLaughlin
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:39 pm
The tie, which will take place at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, will be shown live on RTÉ 2.
Derry are unbeaten at home to the champions this season, having defeated them 2-1 in February and drew 0-0 last month, while Danny Mandroiu's second half strike won it for the Hoops when the teams met at Tallaght Stadium in May, so another close encounter is expected in a few weeks time.