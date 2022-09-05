News you can trust since 1772
Derry City versus Shamrock Rovers Extra.ie FAI Cup tie live on TV

Derry City's Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final tie against Shamrock Rovers, has been set for Sunday, September 18 (KO 5pm).

By Kevin McLaughlin
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:39 pm
Derry City's Patrick McEleney gets his shot away before Shamrock Rovers midfielder Sean Kavanagh could challenge, during their recent game at the Brandywell.
The tie, which will take place at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

Derry are unbeaten at home to the champions this season, having defeated them 2-1 in February and drew 0-0 last month, while Danny Mandroiu's second half strike won it for the Hoops when the teams met at Tallaght Stadium in May, so another close encounter is expected in a few weeks time.

There are two quarter-final ties scheduled for Friday, September 16 with Waterford hosting Dundalk and UCD travelling to Treaty United, while also on the Sunday, Shelbourne entertain Bohemians at Tolka Park (KO 2pm).

