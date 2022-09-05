Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The tie, which will take place at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

Derry are unbeaten at home to the champions this season, having defeated them 2-1 in February and drew 0-0 last month, while Danny Mandroiu's second half strike won it for the Hoops when the teams met at Tallaght Stadium in May, so another close encounter is expected in a few weeks time.