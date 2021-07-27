Derry City visit old rivals Finn Harps in Extra.ie FAI Cup

FAI Cup.

Higgins, who watched his side defeat Drogheda United on penalties in the first round on Saturday, concedes that the tie at Ballybofey is going to be a tough one.

Only last month a Will Patching brace sealed a narrow 2-1 win for the Candy Stripes at Ballybofey and the Limavady man is expecting another close encounter next month.

"It's another tough draw, but it's another exciting game to look forward to," he insisted.

"Look if we are going to get anywhere in the cup then we are going to have to do it the hard way and I suppose that could make it even more special if you do go through the round.

"I think form goes out the window in a local derby anyway, whether it's the cup or not, so it will be a real test. Finn Harps are obviously a very, very good team and we'll have to be right at it to get through the tie.

"As I said if we are going to get somewhere then we are going to have to do it the hard way and sometimes teams can be very fortunate with draws but that hasn't been the case for us.

"In the first round it was obviously a tough draw away to Drogheda and we managed to get over the line on Saturday and now another tough draw away to Finn Harps, so we'll have to go and do it again."

The draw, which was completed on RTE 2fm by Alan Cawley, sees Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers travel to Bohemians in the tie of the round.

Extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round: Waterford v Kilnamanagh; Dundalk v St. Mochta's; Maynooth University Town v Cobh Ramblers; Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers; Cork City St. Patrick's Athletic; UCD AFC v Longford Town and Killester Donnycarney v Wexford.