Higgins admitted that morale had been low over the last few weeks when results weren’t going their way but following Friday night’s victory at Bohemians - City’s second win in succession - the Derry boss says there’s now a real buzz in the changing room once more.

“There’s a wee spring in their step and there was a noise around the place on Sunday morning when we were in for training. It was great to hear that atmosphere back,” confirmed Higgins.

“Look, it’s only natural if you go on a wee run where it’s not great then the atmosphere can suffer. Obviously we all try to be buoyant but it’s human nature. However, on Sunday morning you could feel it and sense it going into the week that we’re going into as well. The players are really looking forward to it.”

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins admits there was a buzz in the changing room at training on Sunday morning. Picture by Kevin Morrison/Event Images & Video

The Derry gaffer confirmed that the squad are seeing the likes of Michael Duffy, Ronan Boyce and Cameron Dummigan all closing in on a return, while the addition of new signing, Ryan Graydon, is another reason for players and fans to get excited about the second half of the campaign.

“Players are also coming back into form and we’re seeing people getting closer to being back from injury as well. We have a new face in - Ryan Graydon - so there are more bodies around the squad and when you see people coming back from injury, it gives everyone a lift," he confirmed.

“Hopefully if we can get those players back soon then we could be in for a strong second half of the season and that’s the plan.”

The Limavady native admitted he felt for the Riga players during his recent trip to Latvia to watch them.

Higgins took in Riga's Optibet Virsliga match when they lost 2-0 at home to leaders Valmiera and the top of the table encounter was played in extremely warm conditions.

"The game was played in 31 or 32 degree heat, so the speed of the game wasn't fast, because of the heat and even walking around you got tired in the heat. I actually felt for the players on the day," he said.

"Riga have really good players and players with really strong CV's, they have played with big clubs, so it just shows you the sort of investment and resources that Riga have, that can attract those types of players."

Having lost narrowly to SPL champions Celtic and Swedish side Malmo in recent years, Higgins feels those results show Riga's pedigree in European football.

"They are an extremely experienced team and they have a good record in Europe," he added.

"They've had a lot of close and good results in Europe over the last four or five years. They lost 2-1 to Malmo over two legs last year and they spent 60 minutes with ten men, so that shows how organised and disciplined they are.