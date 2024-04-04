Adam O'Reilly on the attack against Shelbourne during Monday's scoreless draw in Tolka Park. (Photo: Kevin Moore)

Hoban was forced off during Monday's scoreless draw with league leaders Shelbourne with City boss Ruaidhri HIggins admitting he was now a "major doubt" to face his former employers.

“That's one thing about Pat, he's a really, really strong character who puts the team first and I suppose he knows his body as well but we'll see what the next couple of days bring," explained the City manager, "He's carrying a wee problem that we need to try and get right as well.”

“Of course he's eager, he's a winner. He wants to play every single game but it's also important to remember we're eight games into a 36-game season and we need him fit and healthy for the team to kick on.”

With both Patrick McEleney and Sadou Diallo still a way off full fitness, the return of of Doherty and Dummigan provides a timely boost as Derry seek to address a run of form that has yielded only one point from a possible nine following defeats against Bohemians and Galway.

“There's no shying away from it, it was extremely tough and unacceptable, but we want to move on from that," added Higgins of the back to back defeats, "Every team has a period in the season where it's not plain sailing and hopefully ours is short-lived.

"It was a much more committed and better performance on Monday, against the league leaders so that would give us a bit of confidence. One thing I would say, and I've never ever said anything different, I back these players to the absolute hilt. I know we've got a brilliant group in there and we'll get going again.”

Derry have the chance to do exactly that when they face a Dundalk side struggling to find its feet this season and still awaiting a first league victory after seven games. It's a run which has left Stephen O'Donnell's team bottom of the table, but Higgins is still expecting a stern examination.

“It's a difficult game, I know that. We've obviously spent the last few days analysing all their matches and if you look at it, bar the Sligo game, they went to Tallaght on the opening day and drew which is no mean feat. If you look at all the games bar the Sligo game, really there's been one goal in most and they went to Shelbourne last week and played some really, really good stuff.

"They can look at their last couple of performances and see improvements and they've still got the likes of Robbie Benson, John Mountney, Andy Boyle, those types of players so it's not going to be a walkover that's for sure, but we need to play on the front foot.

"We're here at home in front of our own supporters and we need them. We need to come out on Friday and get right behind the team and let's see if we can produce a good display and hopefully pick up the three points.

