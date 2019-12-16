Derry City winger Adrian Delap joins Finn Harps on loan

DERRY CITY winger, Adrian Delap has completed a loan move to the club's North West rivals, Finn Harps.

The 21 year-old former Letterkenny Rovers man from Co. Donegal made his Derry City first team breakthrough under Kenny Shiels in 2017.

He began the 2019 campaign promisingly under Declan Devine but fell down the pecking order behind both Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Darren McCauley on the left wing.

Delap came off the bench to score Derry's first goal in the 3-2 victory over Harps at Ballybofey last April. He featured in Derry's opening six games of the 2019 season, four of those appearances from the bench, however, he failed to nail down a starting berth.

Delap has a year remaining on his current contract with the Candy Stripes but will spend the first six months of the season at Finn Park.

City boss, Devine believes the move will be good for the player's development and expects him to benefit from playing regularly in the Premier Division.

"It's a good opportunity for Aidy to go and play games," said Devine. "It will no doubt be good for his development under Ollie Horgan at Harps.

"Hopefully he will come back much stronger in the future and we wish him all the best with his move."