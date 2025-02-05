Derry City with 'grounds for optimism' over £36.2 million fund says Club CEO

Phase Two of the Mark Farren Stand at the Ryan McBride Stadium could be completed should Derry City get a share of the funding. Photograph: George Sweeney

​DERRY City Chief Executive Sean Barrett believes there are grounds for optimism with the Brandywell club 'confident' it'll be afforded a large tranche of the £36.2 million NI Football Fund programme.

Representatives of more than 40 eligible football clubs met with Sports Minister Gordon Lyons last Thursday to discuss the application process and attended a further meeting in Cookstown yesterday (Tuesday) to clarify a points system for the funding which was initially announced 14 years ago!

Clubs can apply for one of three categories of grants as part of the programme, namely projects with a total cost of up to £1.5m, up to £6m and, finally, more than £6m.

Mr. Barrett insists the Candy Stripes will be seeking the plus £6 million share of the pot to complete phase two of the Mark Farren Stand and upgrade the floodlights at the Lone Moor Road ground.

Work continues on the construction of the North Stand at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photograph: George Sweeney

That would still be significantly short of the estimated £10 million the club requires to complete the necessary construction work, however, Minister Lyons has already admitted the overdue £36 million cash injection won't be enough and insisted he would be seeking further investment to improve grounds in Northern Ireland in due course.

"The disappointing thing is that the money hasn't gone up," began Mr Barrett, "It's the same money as it was in 2011. The plus side is all the main points that need to be met for the funding, we have met all the criteria.

"There's three tranches. There's under £1 million and we're going for the biggest one which is the over £6 million project because we want to complete the stand, upgrade the floodlights. All that needs to be done."

As Brandywell Stadium is a council-owned ground, Derry City must demonstrate that they will contribute at least 40% of the total project costs and with the impressive new North Stand - fully funded by the football club - nearing completion, Mr Barrett is confident the club meet all the criteria.

"You have to have so much funding yourself and we've already started that process because we've funded the new stand behind the net. We're going through the process and we're pretty confident we will get funding, absolutely."

The application process is expected to close Mid-March but Derry City's bid is well advanced.

"We have a business case done, financial implications done. So we're ready to go through the final phase, setting out the application. There's a six week turnaround. So we're obviously working closely with the Council as it's their facility and we have representatives in Cookstown on Tuesday.

"Nothing has been promised to anybody and of course it can't be. It would be unfair if that was the case but we're pretty confident we've met everything that's required. We're pretty confident we will get a tranche of that money. How much, I don't know but we'll be going for plus £6 million."

So, will that be sufficient for the club’s plans?

"We reckon it will take £10 million to finish the Mark Farren Stand and everything that we need to do," claimed Mr Barrett. "We've already upgraded the ground by putting the new stand in and upgrading these facilities is for the whole community and the wealth and health of people.

"If the facilities are better it will attract more people and that will help the community. It's a big thing that needs to happen. It's been overlooked for far too long.

"You look at what Irish Rugby has done and the funding they've put in over the last 20 years. That needs to be happening in soccer which has always been behind but at least now the government in the north are looking at it and I'm hoping the FAI do the same.

"If you look at the IRFU and the GAA and what can be achieved with the proper facilities, that's what we need to be doing.

"Better facilities will bring a lot more people to the grounds and encourage a lot more people to play the sport which in turn will make a lot more people healthier."