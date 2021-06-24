Derry City Women suffer the Linfield Ladies blues

Derry City Women celebrate Caroline Gallagher's goal against Linfield Ladies. Picture by John Paul McGinley

The Blues Ladies ended a run of three successive league defeats as they came from one goal down to secure the win and it was the second time this campaign that the Belfast side have fallen behind to the Candy Stripes but they responded in comprehensive fashion.

The impressive Rebecca McKenna had the first shot in anger on 12 minutes for the visitors, but her effort sailed wide. The deadlock was broken on 19 minutes, as Caroline Gallagher got away from the Linfield defence before superbly beating Blues goalkeeper Erin McAllister.

The joy was short lived though as Rebecca Bassett executed an equally accomplished equaliser on 23 minutes and with their tails up Linfield took the lead ten minutes when Kate Dickson, made no mistake after Derry failed to clear their lines inside the six yard box.

Bassett netted his second goal of the game on 50 minutes and she would remain a constant threat for the remainder of the game.

Kevin McLaughlin's side continued to counterattack, often with the high ball aimed at the energetic Paula McCrory. However the game was over a contest on 67 minutes when Victoria Carleton somehow managed to win three consecutive second balls on the edge of the Derry box, before effortlessly firing home.