Ruaidhrí Higgins, manager of Derry City FC. Photo: George Sweeney

​Ruaidhri Higgins says no one inside the Derry City dressing room will be getting carried away with going top of the table – but staying there is a challenge he wants his players to embrace.

The Candystripes moved top on goal difference after Louis Jones' own goal against Waterford at The RSC secured three points on an evening which saw Shelbourne held at home by Bohemians. Shels retain a game in hand but should Derry win all their eight remaining league games the Premier Division title would be back on Foyleside for a first time in 27 years.

That’s a lot of water to pass under quite a few bridges before we reaching that particular destination, and Higgins insisted it's business as usual at the Brandywell.

“It’s nice to be top because we’ve waited a while to see that," explained the Derry boss, "I keep talking about resilience, perseverance, and recovering from setbacks. I feel that we’ve recovered from setbacks really well this year. We’ve taken stick at times and rightly so, but we’ve always recovered and we’ve always stuck together.

"We’re on the home straight. We’ve experience in our dressing room with lads who have been there and done it and we have staff who have been there and done it. It’s really exciting and it’s to be embraced. It’s a privilege and we’ll crack on.

"With eight games left there are so many points still to play for and so much football left to be played so we'll not get carried away, that's for sure."

A busy week which saw Higgins add three new names to his squad list ended with debuts for Andre Wisdom and young winger Sean Robertson with Duncan Idehen expected to come into contention for Galway.

"That's the nature of it. You have to be patient and that's one thing we pride ourselves on, we don't rush in. Sean (Robertson) was in training with us for a period of time; Duncan (Idehen) was in training with us for a period of time so we got to know them both personally as well and they are two young players with real talent.

"We've brought one in, an experienced player in Andre Wisdom, and I thought he showed his class and class tonight.”