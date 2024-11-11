Young Derry City fan Olivia Grace taking in the atmosphere at the Aviva.Young Derry City fan Olivia Grace taking in the atmosphere at the Aviva.
30 images from Derry City's FAI Cup Final heartbreak at the Aviva Stadium

By Simon Collins
Published 11th Nov 2024, 13:57 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 14:01 BST

It wasn’t how they expected the 2024 season to end but Derry City supporters did themselves proud as they took over south Dublin for Sunday’s FAI Cup Final.

It was record attendance for an FAI Cup final involving two teams outside Dublin with over 20,000 of the 38,723 in the Aviva Stadium decked out in the red and white Candy Stripes.

Ultimately Drogheda United captured the trophy on a disappointing day for the Foylesiders but there were some memorable scenes as Derry families made the most of the occasion. Our photographer Kevin Moore was amongst the crowd. Check out these fantastic photos.

Derry City fans unfurl this huge banner in the south stand ahead of kick-off. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

1. Drogheda Utd - Derry City Sports Direct FAI Cup Final 25-10-24 Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

Derry City fans unfurl this huge banner in the south stand ahead of kick-off. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto Photo: Kevin Moore

These Derry City fans were in fine form during the game. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

2. Drogheda Utd - Derry City Sports Direct FAI Cup Final 25-10-24 Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

These Derry City fans were in fine form during the game. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto Photo: Kevin Moore

The Derry City team which started the 2024 FAI Cup Final. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

3. Drogheda Utd - Derry City Sports Direct FAI Cup Final 25-10-24 Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

The Derry City team which started the 2024 FAI Cup Final. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto Photo: Kevin Moore

Flying the flag for Derry City. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

4. Drogheda Utd - Derry City Sports Direct FAI Cup Final 25-10-24 Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

Flying the flag for Derry City. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto Photo: Kevin Moore

