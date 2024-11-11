It was record attendance for an FAI Cup final involving two teams outside Dublin with over 20,000 of the 38,723 in the Aviva Stadium decked out in the red and white Candy Stripes .

Ultimately Drogheda United captured the trophy on a disappointing day for the Foylesiders but there were some memorable scenes as Derry families made the most of the occasion. Our photographer Kevin Moore was amongst the crowd. Check out these fantastic photos.