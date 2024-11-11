It was record attendance for an FAI Cup final involving two teams outside Dublin with over 20,000 of the 38,723 in the Aviva Stadium decked out in the red and white Candy Stripes.
Ultimately Drogheda United captured the trophy on a disappointing day for the Foylesiders but there were some memorable scenes as Derry families made the most of the occasion. Our photographer Kevin Moore was amongst the crowd. Check out these fantastic photos.
1. Drogheda Utd - Derry City Sports Direct FAI Cup Final 25-10-24 Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto
Derry City fans unfurl this huge banner in the south stand ahead of kick-off. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto Photo: Kevin Moore
2. Drogheda Utd - Derry City Sports Direct FAI Cup Final 25-10-24 Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto
These Derry City fans were in fine form during the game. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto Photo: Kevin Moore
3. Drogheda Utd - Derry City Sports Direct FAI Cup Final 25-10-24 Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto
The Derry City team which started the 2024 FAI Cup Final. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto Photo: Kevin Moore
4. Drogheda Utd - Derry City Sports Direct FAI Cup Final 25-10-24 Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto
Flying the flag for Derry City. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto Photo: Kevin Moore