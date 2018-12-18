Declan Devine looking for more new Derry City recruits later this week

DERRY CITY manager Declan Devine is hoping to further strengthen his squad over the coming days.

After completing the signing of midfielder Greg Sloggett last weekend, Devine is hopeful that a few more new faces will link up with the ‘Candy Stripes’ this week.

“There will be more movement in the coming days,” insisted the Derry boss.

“As I said already, we won’t be signing players unless they are the right fit, there are nine weeks to the season starts.

“A whole new list of players will become available in January and we have got players who are out of contracts at different clubs. We have players who will be free agents and players who are desperate to come but we have to weigh up all our options.

“As staff, we have always said that when we had our recruitment meetings.

“Greg Sloggett was on top of that list but we are still going through the list and we have a lot more names that we would like to bring to the club. There have been a lot of conversions but we will do our best at our own pace and we’ll bring people to the club that definitely fit the bill.”

