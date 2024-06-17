Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DERRY City Football Club has agreed a substantial transfer fee with League Two outfit Grimsby Town for defender Cameron McJannet.

The 25 year-old Englishman, who is out of contract at the end of the 2024 Airtricity League season, has expressed his desire to return home and is currently discussing personal terms with the Blundell Park club.

The League of Ireland summer transfer window opens on July 1st and McJannet could be available for a final farewell to the Derry City support when the club resumes its league campaign at home to Drogheda on June 28th next.

Mariners boss David Artell is likely to want McJannet before then but while Ruaidhri Higgins is happy with his defensive cover, he will be keen to find a replacement before allowing the player to leave Foyleside.

Cameron Jannet is set to leave Brandywell Stadium for Grimsby this summer.

The former Stoke City defender came off the bench at Dalymount Park last Friday night and assisted Danny Mullen for a 94th minute winner against Bohemians which could well prove to be his final contribution to the club after almost four years service.

Derry City Chief Executive Sean Barrett has confirmed a deal has been reached between the two clubs for the player and insisted they would never stand in McJannet's way once he expressed his desire to move closer to home.

The deal includes a significant sell-on clause and other add-ons based on first team appearances.

"Everything is agreed now between the clubs over Cameron,” confirmed Mr Barrett. “We're hoping he will still be here for the Drogheda game and then he'll be going over after that.

"He's been a good servant to the club and we got a decent enough deal bearing in mind he's out of contract at the end of the season. We would never stand in the young fella's way because he's a good lad.

“We're looking to get a few people in and have been talking to a few clubs so we're working away on that but nothing will materialise there until July 1st,” confirmed Barrett.

When asked about the imminent transfer on Friday night, Higgins explained McJannet – who scored twice in the 2022 FAI Cup Final – has always harboured a desire to return to England.

"Cameron's contract is up at the end of the season. He's an English lad and I can understand it to be honest. He's from that part of the world and has a desire to go back there."

Higgins also claimed the left-sided centre half who made 142 appearances for the Candy Stripes since signing in 2020 'won't renew' his contract and said it was important it was the right deal for both parties.

"I can't speak highly enough of him, he's been a brilliant servant to the club and he's been great for me. He's been here from the first day I walked in the door so we'll see what happens.

"It's important that it's right for the club but also we have to respect Cameron’s wishes as well. His contract is up at the end of the season and he won't renew it. He's an English lad and has always harboured ambitions of going back over to England. If it does materialise he'll go with our best wishes."

Higgins is confident he has enough cover in the defensive department going into the final part of the season but the City boss hasn't ruled out dipping into the transfer market for a replacement

"“It's not desperation but we will be looking. We'll see,” added the Derry boss.