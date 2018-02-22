DERRY CITY: City sign former Blackburn Rovers defender

KENNY SHIELS has boosted his squad ahead of Friday night's trip to Sligo Rovers with the loan signing of former Blackburn Rovers defender, Jack Doyle.

The versatile 21 year-old from Wirral, North West England, plays predominantly as a left-back and will replace Dean Jarvis who signed for Dundalk in the close season.

Doyle, who made his senior debut for Rovers last August against Coventry in the Carabao Cup has progressed through the Academy to become a regular in the Under-23 squad.

He has been on the fringes of the League One club's first team and has been an unused substitute in EFL Cup games against Crewe Alexandra and Leeds United.

Having missed out on the signing of former Fulham defender, Sean Kavanagh to rivals, Shamrock Rovers earlier this week, Shiels acted swiftly to clinch a move for highly rated Doyle who is under contract at Blackburn until the end of the 2019 season.

Doyle, who has been with Rovers since the age of 10, will link up with the 'Candy Stripes' until June 2018.