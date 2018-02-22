DERRY CITY: Conor McDermott signs contract extension

DERRY CITY defender, Conor McDermott has signed a new deal which will keep him at Brandywell Stadium until the end of the 2020 season.

The 20 year-old Culmore man has made 60 appearances for the Candy Stripes since making his senior debut in 2016, playing predominantly in the right-back position.

The Northern Ireland U21 international's favoured position is in midfield but he has established himself as a regular first team player since making his debut against Shamrock Rovers in April in the City defence.

Once described as a 'Rolls Royce' by Derry boss, Kenny Shiels he also earned rave reviews from ex-Dundalk star, Daryl Horgan who likened him to a young Seamus Coleman.

McDermott's new deal is announced on the same day Shiels completed the signings of ex-Blackburn Rovers left-back, Jack Doyle and former Institute youngster, Niall Logue to bolster his defence on Transfer Deadline Day.