Derry City eased to their fifth win a row at Sligo Rovers on Saturday night.

The Candy Stripes, secured their first league success at the Showgrounds since 2009, thanks to goals from Rory Patterson and Ronan Hale.

Derry City's Ronan Hale fired home their second goal at the Showgrounds, on Saturday night.

Patterson fired home his third goal of the season early in the first half, before Hale's second half drive, which Rovers keeper Micheal Schlingermann will be disappointed to have conceded, sealed the points.