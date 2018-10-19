Derry City end 2018 Brandywell campaign with a dismal defeat to Cork

Derry City 0 Cork City 3

CORK CITY's Barry McNamee returned to Brandywell to rub salt in the wounds of a dismal Derry City who ended their home campaign with a fifth straight league loss and a hugely disappointing performance.

The former Candystripes favourite gave John Caulfield food for thought ahead of the FAI Cup final next month with an excellent finish on his left foot after 14 minutes.

Derry failed to break down a resolute Cork defence and found themselves further behind three minutes after the break when Gerard Doherty's failed clearance ended up in the back of his own net.

And Cork substitute, Shane Daly-Butz found the top corner of the Derry net with his first touch on 87 minutes to put the gloss on an excellent display from the visitors.

With big wins for St Patrick's Athletic over Limerick and Bohemians over Bray. it was a night to forget for Kenny Shiels' troops.

Cork were first to threaten on 12 minutes when McNamee floated a diagonal ball over the Derry defence and Graham Cummings' looping header had the out-rushing Gerard Doherty beaten, but it bounced wide of the mark.

Two minutes later the Rebels took the lead following a quick counter after a crunching tackle from Morrissey on McHattie on the edge of the Cork penalty area.

Garry Buckley picked up the loose ball and drove deep into Derry's half before finding McNamee in space and the ex-Derry man cut inside before curling his left-footed effort beautifully into the corner of the net.

Ben Fisk fired his powerful strike just wide of target on 20 minutes after Nicky Low did superbly to win the ball back in the middle of the field.

And the Canadian got onto the end of Aaron McEneff's deft cross and his header needed to be tipped over the bar by Peter Cherrie but the assistant referee's flag was already raised for offside.

Fisk was causing problems for the Cork defence once again on 23 minutes and when he found the run of Ally Roy, the Scotsman sent his shot straight into the hands of Cherrie.

It was an encouraging response from the home side but they couldn't breach the rigid Cork defence who took the slender lead into the break.

Just three minutes into the second half disaster struck for the Candystripes as Doherty mis-timed his punch and sliced Sadlier's inswinging corner kick into his own net.

Aaron McEneff tested Cherrie with a decent strike on the half volley from 25 yards after a neat build-up but the Cork keeper managed to save at the second attempt.

It was a rare Derry attack and Cork sub, Daly-Butz then added a third with three minutes to go as his cross from the right sailed into the top corner of the net to condemn Derry to an 18th league defeat of the season.

Derry City: G. Doherty: J. McDonagh, E. Toal, D. Cole, K. McHattie; R. Hale, Rory Hale, N. Low (D. Shiels h-t), B. Fisk (A. Delap 76); A. McEneff (S. McNamee 83); A. Roy; Subs Not Used - E. Grimes, D. Seaborne, A. Splaine, G. Peers, D. Shiels,S. McNamee.

Cork City: P. Cherrie; C. McCarthy, D. Delaney, A. Barry, R. Hurley (S. Griffin 64); B. McNamee, J. Keohane, G. Morrissey, K. Sadlier; G. Buckley ( S. Daly-Butz 86); G. Cummings (C. Murphy 81); Subs Not Used - M. McNulty, R. Coughlan, P. Phillips.

Referee - Damien MacGraith.