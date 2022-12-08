‘Derry City felt like the right place to go’: says Colm Whelan

The much sought-after striker who banged in 25 goals for UCD during the club's promotion winning season in 2021, was part of the Students' side which suffered a humiliating 7-1 hammering at the hands of Derry City last April.

"It wasn't a particularly enjoyable night but hopefully I'll have plenty of good nights from here on," said the 22 year-old.

His experience of the North West of the country didn't get much better as he ruptured his ACL on his next visit three weeks later against Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

However, playing for a provincial club like the Candy Stripes clearly appealed to the Kilkenny native who had no shortage of options when it came to his next career move.

Watching the FAI Cup last month and seeing how Derry brought 20,000 plus supporters to the Aviva Stadium, Whelan got a sense at how big the club could be.

And he bought into Ruaidhri Higgins' vision for the future with Whelan very much a part of those lofty ambitions.

"I'm delighted to get the move done and it will be exciting times at Derry City," he said. "I didn't know watching the cup final (that he would be signing for Derry) but definitely watching it made me feel like it would be a nice place to go," he admitted.

Colm Whelan pictured beside the Mark Farren mural at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

"Twenty thousand fans at it, so everyone was definitely blown away by the amount Derry City brought to the game."

His ACL injury put any potential move to England on hold but with Lincoln City understood to be keen on bringing him to League One, why did he opt for a move north?

"I suppose there were a few clubs (interested) but the further it went into my injury I just felt Derry was the right place for me to go. Speaking to Ruaidhri and Rennie, they really sold the club to me and I just felt like it would be a good fit for me. With their playing style and stuff I thought I could do well here."

No doubt he will excel playing with the type of talent and experience in the Derry dressing room, particularly alongside the attacking threat of the likes of Michael Duffy and Ryan Graydon from the wings and Patrick McEleney and Will Patching through the middle.

"The quality of players they have in midfield and on the wings is exceptional," he agreed. "I'll just be hoping to be in the starting line-up and hopefully those lads will give me the ball," he laughed.

He scored four goals in the top flight in the first four months where UCD registered just 15 in the opening 15 league fixtures.

So he's not fazed about the challenge to lead Derry's line when he gets back to full fitness.

"I'll be looking forward to the challenge which is exciting. Full time football, training will be different but definitely exciting. I'll just try get back fit and once that happens I'll try put the ball in the net.

"Hopefully I'll be back into training in January and playing maybe a few weeks into the season, that'll be the plan.”