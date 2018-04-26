Derry City reach out to Atletico Madrid fan

Derry City could soon be starting a supporters club in the Spanish capital Madrid.

Candy Stripes follower Jason Mallon is currently teaching in Madrid and his tales of his home town club to his Spanish students are rubbing off.

In fact just last week his pupil Lucas Martinez celebrated his 10th birthday and his present from his parents was a new Derry City home jersey.

Mr Mallon also confirmed that when Lucas plays Fifa 18 he plays as Derry City and even challenges his brother who plays as Atletico Madrid.