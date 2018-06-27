Derry City reduce price for Europa League tickets

Derry City have listened to there supporters and decided to reduce the price for their Europa League tickets for children.

The Brandywell club received a backlash from supporters after announcing that they would be charging £25 for adults and £20 for concessionary for next month's Europa League encounter against Dinamo Minsk.

After universal criticisms the club have backed down and reduced their prize for children.

The statement the club issued this morning - Derry City Football Club is obviously aware of the reaction to the recent announcement of ticket prices for the upcoming Europa League Qualifier against Dinamo Minsk at the Brandywell.

In view of these discussions it is important for the club to keep our supporters informed on decisions and the reason for them.

Adult tickets have been set at £25. As we have already alluded to, this is a particularly expensive tie for the club to contest.

As well as the significant travel costs and the fact that there is now additional expense attached to ground hire for the home leg, supporters may not be aware that Derry City is the only team in our league that pays 20% VAT on each ticket.

As a club we completely acknowledge that it is essential to develop and maintain a strong bond with the young supporters; the life-blood of any organisation.

That is why we are one of the few, if indeed there are any others, who allow under-12’s into every home league game free of charge.

European games are obviously a different proposition, however having taken on board the thoughts of our own supporters, the club will now make available a limited number of kids’ tickets priced at £10.

These can be purchased via the club office at the ground.

The management and players would love nothing more than to have our stadium rocking again on a European night.

We sincerely hope that our valued supporters will back us on this venture.