Derry City’s Alistair Roy delighted to score first professional hat-trick

Striker Ally Roy was a happy man after Derry City’s FAI Cup win at Blarney United on Saturday . . . well, eventually!

The Scotsman scored the first senior hat-trick of his career and was presented with the match-ball after some minor negotiations, which involved Cork referee Anthony Buttimer, and a small delay.

“After the game I just went and got the ball, the referee told me to go and take it, so I was going to take it into the dressing room and get all the boys to sign it but their players came up to me and took the ball off me,” he explained.

“The referee was on my side to try and get the ball but they kept it. Thankfully after we went back to the hotel for some food it was a bit of a surprise when they made a presentation to me with the ball.

“I was obviously delighted with that. It’s a good thing to have and when you finish your career it’s a nice thing to look back on. So now I’ll get the boys to sign it and take the ball back to Scotland and show my dad.”

Roy, who has now scored seven goals in as many appearances for the Candy Stripes, claimed the players were tuned in right from the start.

We were relentless and we didn’t want to give up, we just wanted to keep going and going and obviously that showed in the score-line. Ally Roy

“We could easily have slipped up and in these type of ties you need to give 100 per cent and give it your all and that’s what we done today. We all worked hard for each other and worked hard for the manager and I think that showed in the scoreline,” he added.

“We were relentless and we didn’t want to give up, we just wanted to keep going and going and obviously that showed in the scoreline.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better start, because if you don’t start well in the first 15 minutes in games like that you could go into your shell, but we came out of the blocks after flying and we just carried on.

“Once we got the goals, that settled the nerves and we kept on going and tried to get as many as we could.”

The former Sligo Rovers front man is loving life on Foyleside and wants to finish the season on a positive note.

“It was my first professional hat-trick. I’m happy about that and I was glad I helped to get the result we wanted. “I’m absolutely loving it here to be honest and I kind of wanted a new challenge after Sligo. Kenny (Shiels) has put his trust in me to play in most games and I feel I’m repaying him by scoring goals and stuff.

“I want to keep working hard and hopefully that gets my name out there. I keep getting recognised for a player who works hard, scores goals and does what I love to do and that’s playing football.”

Roy feels there’s a big run-in ahead for the Candy Stripes, one which he’s looking forward to.

“We have a big couple of weeks coming up. We have a big league game this week then the next round of the FAI Cup the week after but the Waterford game is our main focus.”