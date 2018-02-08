Derry City's first home fixture of 2018 season at Brandywell switched to Sligo

DERRY CITY has confirmed it has switched its first scheduled home fixture of the 2018 Airtricity Premier Division season to the Sligo Showgrounds due to delays with the redeveloped Brandywell Stadium.

The redevelopment of the Brandywell Stadium is yet to be completed and the club have decided to err on the side of caution by requesting their first home game against Sligo Rovers on February 24th is reversed.

Sligo were happy to grant that request with the scheduled match at the Showgrounds on Saturday, August 4th now switched to Brandywell Stadium to be played on Friday, August 3rd.

It's still hoped the stadium will be ready to host the visit of Dundalk on March 2nd.

A statement from the club confirmed the decision and thanked Sligo Rovers for the cooperation. It read: "Derry City F.C. wish to update their supporters on the redeveloped Brandywell Stadium and the approaching football season.

The Club and their supporters look forward to the new facilities that will enhance the experience of returning to the Brandywell.

The Club had expected to move into the new facility last November. That slipped to the end of December and the last update has necessitated the rearranging of the game against Sligo on the 23rd February. That game will now be played in Sligo and the away game to Sligo later in the season will take place at the Brandywell. The Club is very grateful to Sligo Rovers F.C. for their understanding and help in this situation.

"These delays have been most frustrating for the Club. They have interrupted preseason plans to acquaint our players with the new surface and they have stalled an extensive programme of events to introduce residents, fans, sponsors and potential new supporters to the new facilities.

Despite this, we remind ourselves and our supporters that we have waited many long years for this new development and these few weeks will be put behind us as we continue to work to ensure that we can be proud of the Brandywell experience."