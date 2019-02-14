Derry City sign Michael McCrudden

DERRY CITY have finally got their man having agreed a fee for Institute’s skipper Michael McCrudden.

The talented front man, who has been training with his new team-mates for the last week, has signed a two-year deal with Declan Devine’s side.

McCrudden, who has netted 19 league goals this season, had originally signed an 18 month pre-contract with the Candy Stripes only last week before announcing that he would not play for ’Stute again.

After that statement both clubs were locked in talks in an attempt to agree a fee so the ex-Newcastle United starlet could return to the Brandywell before the League of Ireland transfer deadline.

While McCrudden faces a race against time to be available for tomorrow night’s league opener against UCD, Derry will certainly have him registered for next week’s clash in Tallaght against Shamrock Rovers.

A statement issued by 'Stute read: “Institute FC can confirm that terms have now been agreed between ourselves and Derry City FC in relation to the transfer of Michael McCrudden.

“The Boards of both clubs acknowledge that this has been a complicated, difficult and protracted process.

“With that in mind, the two clubs have agreed to take appropriate measures to ensure that all future inter-club business is conducted in an appropriate and professional manner with due respect to agreed protocols and in the interests of mutual respect and enhanced future cooperation.”

The Gobnascale native made 13 appearances for the Candy Stripes under Stephen Kenny during his first spell with his hometown club back in 2010.