Derry City teach Students a lesson

Derry City produced a professional display to deservedly beat UCD.

Ex-UCD man Greg Sloggett headed home his first goal for Derry just before the half-hour mark, after Barry McNamee's super inswinging corner.

Derry City's Darren Cole celebrates scoring against UCD.

Derry had other chances to increase their lead, while at the other end Eoin Toal and Ally Gilchrist were solid throughout, meaning the returning Peter Cherrie had a quiet night between the sticks.

Another McNamee corner on 71 minutes eventfully fell to Darren Cole, who showed some neat skill to find space inside the UCD box, before firing home past keeper Conor Kearns.