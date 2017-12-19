FOOTBALL: Ex-City defender on trial with SPL club

Former Derry City defender Shane McEleney is currently on trial with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

The big centre-back, who recently returned home from Canada after playing for Ottawa Fury last season in the United Soccer League, is expected to spend the week in Scotland with Stephen Robinson's side.

This will probably be McEleney, who trained with the Fir Park out-fit today, last chance of playing at a higher level and he admitted recently that his game has come on since his time in Canada.

"I went over to North America and I just flourished and my game flourished and I had a really good year over there," he said.

“I just thought I would go out and try it and I’m really glad I did because other doors have opened from it now. I’m looking forward to 2018 now.”

The 26-year-old has held talks with City boss Kenny Shiels about a possible return to the Brandywell, while Sligo Rovers are also believed to be tracking the defender.

Meanwhile Shane's younger brother Patrick is also expected to decide where his future lies in the next few weeks, with English League One side Oldham Athletic believed to be in pole position for his signature.