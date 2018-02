Derry City get their 2018 League of Ireland campaign under way on Friday night with a trip to Waterford (7:45pm kick-off).

The Candy Stripes, who are looking forward to a return to the newly-refurbuished Brandywell early next month, are on the road again on February 23 at Sligo Rovers, before a meeting Bohemians at Dalymount Park on February 27.

