'It's like going back in time' - Kenny Shiels criticises 'abysmal' pitch after Limerick win

DERRY City boss, Kenny Shiels said it felt like he was stepping back in time when he took his side to the Markets Field tonight, claiming the pitch was 'absolutely abysmal'.

The Candy Stripes stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games after an emphatic 3-0 win over Limerick thanks to a first half strike from Rory Patterson and a late brace from Aaron McEneff - his second coming from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

And while Shiels was happy to keep pace with the leading pack with three points which ensured they stay in fourth place, two points behind third placed Waterford, he felt the pitch was his side's biggest opponent on the night.

The former Coleraine and Ballymena United manager said it reminded him of playing in the Irish League and claimed the surface was a 'football deterrent'.

"The pitch was absolutely abysmal," he blasted. "Teams are going to come here and get beat - it's a football deterrent. I thought I was playing in the Irish League again. It was bumpy and so bad. Its like going back in time. It's none of my business but it becomes my business when I take my team to play here. It took away from both team's performances."

Both sides missed chances in either half and Shiels admitted his side were fortunate Limerick didn't capitalise on a period of pressure in the second half.

"I thought they laboured in the first half and in the second half we turned the screws and got the break at the right times."