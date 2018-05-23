More players leave Derry City

Confusion reigns at Derry City with the club unable to confirm if strikers Nathan Boyle and John Cofie are still at the club.

The pair, who were not involved in Monday night's win over Bray Wanderers, haven't featured much this season.

Boyle is thought to have left his home town side after he had a meeting with manager Kenny Shiels on Sunday morning.

Cofie, a one time £1 million signing for Manchester United, failed to make any impact at the Brandywell and made just four league appearances, including one start against Dundalk. He failed to score for Derry and it's believed a severance package was organised over the weekend.

Midfielder David Hopkirk has joined Scottish Second Division side Clyde after departing the Brandywell men.

The 25 year-old, who netted on his Candy Stripes debut against Bray Wanderers in March, actually left Kenny Shiels' squad a number of months ago.

Hopkirk becomes the fourth player to leave the club having only signed in December joining the likes of Armin Aganovic, Chris Turner and Cofie.