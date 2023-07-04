​The City boss and his assistant Paddy McLaughlin were on the road yesterday, stepping up their transfer business in an attempt to bolster the squad for the remainder of the season.

It's expected defender Sam Todd will join the Brandywell outfit this week and it's understood the Carndonagh man won't be the only new addition through the gates of the Lone Moor Road venue during this window.

Whether or not those expected new arrivals will be cleared in time for Friday's league clash against Sligo Rovers or not remains to be seen.

One man who certainly will be available to make his League of Ireland debut on Friday night is winger Paul McMullan who completed his move last week.

He came highly recommended by his former Dundee United teammate and good friend Mark Connolly who can't wait to see the flying Scotsman make his Brandywell bow.

Connolly played a major role in convincing McMullan to join the Candy Stripes and he's convinced the winger will prove a hit with the fans.

"I think he's a really, really good signing for the club," said the centre half. Someone I've obviously played with myself for a few years at Dundee United. He was a really big player for us at the time.

Former Celtic and Dundee winger Paul McMullan signs for Derry City. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS – 006

"He created an incredible amount of assists for Lawrence Shankland at the time whenever he was scoring all the goals for us and to be fair Paul chipped in with quite a few important goals for us as well.

"He's an out-and-out winger and will get at players. He's quick, nippy and once he's one v. one he's very hard to stop.

"He likes to get assists, get balls into the box and he's a player the fans will get excited about once they see him playing.

"He's one of those players who will get you off your seat. I think it's a really good signing.

"It's his preseason at the moment, but once he gets going I think he'll be a big player for the football club."

His signing was a major coup for Higgins given he was a nominee for Scottish Championship Player of the Year last season, playing a pivotal role in Dundee’s promotion to the SPL.

He arrives on Foyleside at the peak of his powers.

“He's at a really good age,” agreed Connolly. “He's just come from winning the league in Scotland with Dundee which is a good club over in Scotland.

"From knowing Paul I know he had a good few options over there but he wanted to try something different and thankfully the manager and club convinced him to come over here.

"Not only on the playing side but in the dressing room he'll be a really good addition. He's a good lad, a good person and he wants to win and that's a big thing for us.

"I think he will do well in this league and the type of player he is, he’s unknown and a lot of the defenders playing against him won’t really know what they're coming up against which will benefit him. I've no doubt he will do well."

Connolly played an agent’s role in the capture of McMullan and the Monaghan man was the perfect man to seal the deal having made a similar move from Scotland with a young family.

“I had a really good relationship with Paul and Keavagh, his partner, we lived quite close in Dundee,” explained Connolly.

"I had a good few conversations with him about coming over and trying to make it a little easier for them.

"It's not easy especially when you're not from here. They've a newborn baby, wee Patrick and a dog as well so it’s not an easy move. But they are good people and my family have a lot of time for them.

"Aside from that I knew he would be a really good addition to the football club so it was brilliant that he made the decision to come over.

