Rory Hale leaves Derry City for Crusaders

Midfielder Rory Hale has signed a two and a half year deal with Danske Bank Premiership champions Crusaders.

The 21-year-old joins the Crues from Derry City, but will not play until the January transfer window opens.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter moved swiftly to secure Hale's signature as a host of clubs were tracking the Republic of Ireland U21 international.

Hale joins a list of players to departure Brandywell less than a week after the season ended, joining the likes of Nicky Low, Gavin Peers, Eric Grimes, Dan Seaborne, Kevin McHattie and Ronan Hale.

With Kenny Shiels sacked only last Saturday, Hale's departure means the new Candy Stripes manager will have his work cut out to try and strengthen the already small squad.