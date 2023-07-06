​The Derry manager insists his transfer business is all but complete following Mullen's arrival with one other player, understood to be defender Sam Todd, expected through the Brandywell gates before the close of the summer window.

Higgins is delighted to have strengthened his squad who are chasing down Shamrock Rovers in the title race and believes he added real quality.

"Danny's a good player," said Higgins. "He's got a bit of everything. He's got over 70 goals in Scottish football and over 40 odd assists as well.

"He can score goals, create goals and occupy people. He works extremely hard, sets the press for his team and he's aggressive in his approach to the game.

"There's a lot we like about him and he's a really good lad as well so he fits into what we're trying to do.

"We're excited to see what himself and Paul (McMullan) can bring to the attacking side of our game. They know each other's game having played at Dundee together."

Higgins was knocked back in his approach for a couple of high profile League of Ireland strikers in recent weeks and opted to cast his net wider.

New signing Paul McMullan pictured with Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS – 001

He believes the Scottish market has been a good alternative.

"It's extremely hard to get players within our league because the players you want are wanted by their clubs so it's extremely hard but I think we've done good business.

"The proof will be in the pudding but we're excited to see what they add to the squad."

When asked if there would be any more incomings, he responded: "Possibly one and that will be it. I'm really happy with the squad going into the second half of the season.

"The club has been brilliant to me. We've worked hard in every transfer window to try and improve it and we will continue to do that but I'm delighted with what we've got."

Winger McMullan will be available for selection for the visit of Sligo Rovers on Friday night but the club are awaiting international clearance for ex-Dundee man Mullen.

The arrival of the two Scotsmen and Higgins’ decision to remain at the helm has provided a major boost for the club this week and the Derry boss is also delighted to be welcoming back some of his walking wounded.

"Patrick's (McEleney) done a bit of training this week. He's not doing too bad. Will Patching's the same and Michael Duffy. Paul McMullan is available so our squad is definitely boosted and there's loads to look forward to."

Ryan Graydon is expected to be ready having recovered from a dead leg but Adam O'Reilly faces the first of his two match suspension for his controversial red card in the 1-1 draw with Shelbourne at Tolka Park last week.

Asked whether the speculation linking him to the Barnsley post this week proved disruptive in their preparations for the Sligo visit, Higgins insisted it made no impact.

"We've prepared as normal. I was in the Faroe Islands over the weekend. We came back on Monday and training went ahead as normal. We had the exact same week we would always have so I can assure you the preparations have been the exact same."

"They got a great win last week. We know that if we play to our maximum potential then we can win. We want to try and get the crowd off their seats and put in a real committed performance with some exciting play as well.