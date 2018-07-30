WATCH: Derry City see off St Pat's

For the second time this season at the Brandywell, Derry City secured a nail biting win over St Patrick's Athletic.

Friday night's encounter had everything. Derry took the lead thanks to Ally Roy's early strike, before Ryan Brennan levelled things just after the half hour mark.

Derry City players celebrate with match winner Rory Patterson.

The game reallylivened up in the final ten minutes with City keeper Gerard Doherty superbly saving Killian Brennan's penalty, before Jamie McDonagh blocked one on the line to deny Ryan Brennan, then right at the death Rory Patterson came off the bench to seal the points for Kenny Shiels' side.

Deep into stoppage time referee Robert Harvey sent-off St Pat's pair Ian Bermingham and Thomas Byrne along with Derry's Eoin Toal.