There's renewed excitement and expectation on Foyleside after Ruaidhri Higgins' latest dip into the transfer market ahead of two potentially season-defining league fixtures against Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers.

Matty Smith has gone on loan to Shelbourne after a disappointing opening six months with the Candy Stripes and in came Kavanagh and Dundee United loanee Declan Glass who got off the mark with a 15 minute hat-trick on his debut last Saturday.

Kavanagh's signing somewhat slipped under the radar as he arrived from Waterford on an 18 month contract for an undisclosed fee and he was an unused substitute in the 7-0 hammering of Dublin minnows Oliver Bond Celtic in the FAI Cup at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Akintunde, Declan Glass and Ryan Graydon were on top form for Derry City on Saturday. Photo by Kevin Moore.

The 19 year-old former Hearts striker arrives with promise and a determination to ignite his career and Higgins believes he's got 'a real chance' to fulfil his potential at the club.

He's scored five times in 17 appearances for Waterford in the First Division this season and can't wait to link up with the likes of Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy, Jamie McGonigle and Will Patching at Brandywell.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to be here and be a part of the squad," said Kavanagh. "I'm here to kick on now. Derry is a massive club and can win trophies and that's my ambition, to kick on with Derry as best we can."

Watching Derry score seven past Oliver Bond on Saturday was a nice introduction to life at his new club and he's been impressed by the attacking options at Higgins' disposal.

New Derry City striker Cian Kavanagh pictured playing for Waterford.

"It's scary the talent they have in this team. All the players, McEleney, Duffy, McGonigle they're quality players and I'm absolutely buzzing and can't wait to get on the pitch and even in training with the boys."

It's been a whirlwind few days but with a full week of training under his belt he hopes to see some involvement in Friday's big clash at Oriel Park.

"The move happened very suddenly," he explained. "I was only in talks for a few days and of course when I got the option to come here it was a no brainer. Now I'm just looking forward to getting started and getting on the pitch."

The Dubliner has no doubt he will score goals for the Candy Stripes particularly given the 'ruthless' nature of the attacking players in the squad and he was suitably impressed with what he witnessed from the bench on Saturday.

Derry City's new teenage striker Cian Kavanagh pictured watching on from the bench as the Candy Stripes dismantle Oliver Bond Celtic on Saturday. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

"It was a magnificent performance on Saturday. Going forward they were ruthless. At the back they kept a clean sheet and that's all you can ask from a team.

"Fair play to the opposition but I think we dug in and it was a good win. I was itching to get on but I'll get stick into training this week and hopefully I'll be in the squad for Dundalk."

Kavanagh began his senior career with St Patrick's Athletic before securing a move to Hearts when he was just 17 years-old. So what kind of player can Derry fans expect?

"I run in behind, I also like to hold the ball up and I'm an aggressive player but I'll run around the pitch ad put the work in," he explained. "Obviously I like to score goals. There's good competition in the squad but that's what I like, a bit of competition for me to kick on and improve.