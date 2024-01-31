News you can trust since 1772

Derry City's Ben Doherty laughs off Leyton Orient 'fake news'

​​THE DERRY City rumour mill has been in full swing in recent weeks but Ben Doherty was quick to rubbish his links with a move to League One club Leyton Orient, branding speculation of his potential departure from Brandywell as 'fake news'.
By Simon Collins
Published 31st Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
Of all the outlandish rumours and even mocked up 'Journal' stories doing the rounds on social media, Doherty's link to the London club wasn't as hard to believe as, say, Brian Maher signing for Shamrock Rovers three weeks out from the season opener.

Maher has been attracting interest from England but a move to Derry's biggest rivals for the league title would be considered a major faux pas from Ruaidhri Higgins and the club. Thankfully, that particular rumour didn't get much time to breathe before it was put to bed.

As for Doherty moving to England, that was news to the left-back who discovered he was supposedly on a plane to London while sat watching the football in his front room.

Given his goals, assists and performances last season it's not surprising there were plenty of Derry fans panicking about potentially losing arguably last season's player of the year who was named in the PFAI 'Team of the Year' alongside Will Patching.

However, Doherty laughed off talk of a move away from Foyleside where he's fully focussed on a big season ahead as he addressed the Leyton rumours after Friday's 2-0 pre-season win over Finn Harps at Brandywell.

"It's just whispers and talk, one of those things I don't really pay much attention to. It went a bit mad on social media. Obviously it was brought to my attention but there's nothing happening. It's fake news.

"Someone had me signed and away on a plane but I was sitting in the house watching football," he laughed.

Derry City’s Ben Doherty holds off Chris Lotefa of Finn Harps during last weekend's friendly . Photograph: George SweeneyDerry City’s Ben Doherty holds off Chris Lotefa of Finn Harps during last weekend's friendly . Photograph: George Sweeney
"I came into training on Monday and the gaffer was shaking my hand and waving me off, so I had to take all the banter that went with it.

"I'm going nowhere. My family were ringing me, asking if I was away but no, it's fake news. I'm fully focussed on Derry for the duration of my contract."

