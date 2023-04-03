The 22-year-old, who also worked alongside Reynolds with the Republic of Ireland U21’s, believes the Waterford native returning home to become Keith Long’s assistant is something which he has to do.

The Munster men confirmed Reynolds arrival as Long’s assistant head coach and he’ll be in the dugout for their encounter against second placed Cobh Ramblers, this Friday night, at St Colman’s Park.

"He owes Derry City absolutely nothing, because he has been outstanding for us,” insisted Maher, after Friday night’s win at Shelbourne.

Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher admits Alan Reynolds' departure will be a big loss for the club

"I think a lot of what he has done has gone unnoticed. This season he has had to take games himself with the manager's situation and Rennie was brilliant with us.

"On and off the pitch he's been brilliant around the dressing room and stuff, he built really good relationships with the players and you could see tonight the reception he got at the end.”

The former Bray Wanderers keeper believes that last season’s FAI Cup success over Shelbourne, will live long in the memory for Reynolds and he concedes that the Brandywell dressing room will not have one eye every week on how Waterford get on in the First Division.

"The cup last year, I feel we've made memories with him that will probably last forever with him,” added the City keeper.

"He deserves a huge amount of credit and you can always see the credit that the gaffer (Ruaidhrí Higgins) gives him and how much he appreciates him and it's the same from us players as well and he was told that.

"He has been around a long time; he's really knowledgeable around the game and he drives standards as well.

"Look he'll be a loss for us but look you can't blame him and at the end of the day family comes first.