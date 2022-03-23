Derry City's Brian Maher trains with Republic of Ireland squad

With Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher joining the squad late, the 21-year-old Derry keeper trained alongside Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers, at the FAI National Training Centre, in Abbotstown.

Maher, who has started as the Candy Stripes number one this campaign having played every minute of the season, is part of Jim Crawford's Republic of Ireland U21 squad to face Sweden next Tuesday evening.

Crawford's squad head to the Group F leaders looking for a repeat of November’s 1-0 win over the Swedes. Ireland won that game in Tallaght thanks to Ollie O’Neill’s 92nd minute winner.

Since joining from Bray Wanderers Maher has been in superb form having kept three clean-sheets in the Brandywell men's opening six league games.