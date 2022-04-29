Derry City's Cameron Dummigan has been in superb form since joining the Brandywell men in the close season. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

The talented midfielder has been a revelation since making his move to the Candy Stripes and Higgins feels that Irish Football Association’s scouts should be tracking the Lurgan native.

Higgins believes the 25-year-old is on the same level as Shamrock Rovers trio Jack Byrne, Danny Mandroiu and Graham Burke and should at the very least be getting looked at.

“He has been absolutely brilliant. He has been really top notch and I don’t know if anyone from the IFA has been to watch any of our games but they should be because he’s in real top form,” insisted the Derry boss.

“He has been a real boost to the club; he has given us a real platform in games and there’s not much that he can’t do. His versatility as well means he’s an outstanding player to have and we’re delighted with him.

“I think he’s enjoying his football and long may that continue.

“If you look at Shamrock Rovers, they have got three players who have been around the Ireland set-up.

“Their attacking players Burke, Mandroiu and Byrne have all be in and around the Ireland squad. I know Cameron’s a different type of player but he’s at that level in my opinion and I would just be curious to see if anyone has been here to watch him, but I’m not so sure.”

The Brandywell men travel to Richmond Park to take on St Patrick’s Athletic tonight and Higgins believes the encounter has the potential to be an action packed affair.

With attacking talent on show from both teams such as Will Patching, Chris Forrester, Eoin Doyle, Darragh Burns, Billy King, Patrick McEleney and Jamie McGonigle to name but few, Higgins feels it’s going to be an open attacking match.

“They are an outstanding team,” explained the Derry boss.

“Tim has done really well at Drogheda and now he’s doing a good job at St Pat’s and they have so much attacking talent.

“They have real attacking talent and we have to be ready for that but we know that we’ll have to be at our very best to pick up three points down there.

“I think if you look at the two teams, both will definitely have a go to try and win the game, so you could imagine that will make for an exciting game, but hopefully we come out on the right end of the result.

“I think the attacking players really shone through last week against UCD. They all clicked and hopefully we can maintain that because we don’t want to go down there and consolidate and try to counter attack them, we want to go down and have a right go and hopefully it’s good enough.”

The Derry manager also feels that Matty Smith’s first goal for the club isn’t that far away, but he’s still happy with the ex-St Pat’s man’s all round attacking threat he gives to his side.

“Matty is a handful. He put in a great cross for (Cameron) McJannet's goal, he was getting in behind and worked his socks off.

“He’s a real threat. He gets you up the pitch and we know once he gets a goal, he’ll go on a run,” he added.