The big centre-back, who produced super displays for Australia against the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in the World Cup, joined Stoke City at the same time as McJannet.

"I played with Harry at Stoke, he did phenomenally and got into the first team at Stoke, so it's amazing to see the guy, who lived in the floor below me in a block of flats and watched a season of Love Island together, is now playing in the World Cup,” he explained.

"It's amazing to see an old friend doing so well playing against Messi and Mbappé and being one of Australia's best players, it's absolutely amazing for him and I'm buzzing for him.

"We came to Stoke literally on the same day, he did really well and had a few loan moves to Ross County and Fleetwood Town and you could see how good he is during the World Cup and why he's in Stoke's first team.”

The Derry defender did concede he was a little surprised the proud Scotsman is lining out for Australia, but is thrilled he got the call-up after his ACL injury.

"With his deep Scottish accent and his proud Scottishness it was a bit of a surprise, but he's a proud Australian now,” he joked.

