Derry City’s Cameron McJannet breaks out of defence at Drogheda United, on Monday night. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

Although the Dubliners are still searching for their first victory of the season, Andrew Myler’s side haven’t in recent weeks lost heavily. In fact on Monday evening they conceded two late goals to title contenders St Patrick’s Athletic, this after Colm Whelan had given them the lead so, with that in mind, McJannet won’t be taking anything for granted this evening.

The centre-back, who only recently signed a contract extension, remembers City’s 2-0 win at the UCD Bowl only a few weeks ago as close affair until Will Patching fired home a trademark free-kick just after the hour mark. However, McJannet also hopes that the big pitch at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium will benefit the Candy Stripes.

“Even when we played them a few weeks ago it was a tough game. Some people may have thought we could have just turned up that night and won comfortably but that wasn’t the case and it won’t be the case this Friday,” he explained.

“The game at their place was an even enough game and they work until the last second so Friday is going to be tough. We have got to hope that the big Brandywell pitch will suit us and we have to use the Brandywell to our advantage.

“We want to get the crowd behind us and look to send them home happy, which we have done already on a few occasions this season.”

The 23-year-old was disappointed after Monday evening’s score-draw at Drogheda United as, like many at the game, he felt Derry dropped two points.

“We were all a bit gutted in the dressing room. Performance wise we were okay but just small, small details that have probably cost us a couple of points,” he stated.

“The goal we conceded was disappointing from our point of view as we only half cleared the initial cross and they have got a free shot just inside our box. To be honest I think it’s a rubbish shot if I remember rightly and they had just nodded it in so it’s one of those really frustrating ones. Looking back on ourselves from our point of view it’s poor defending.