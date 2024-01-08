Derry City's chase for Dundalk striker Pat Hoban stalls
Higgins has just one available striker in his squad following the departure of frontman Jamie McGonigle to Coleraine for an undisclosed fee last week and Cian Kavanagh’s recent move to St Patrick’s Athletic.
Therefore the current impasse in the Hoban negotiations leaves the City boss in a precarious position going into the new season.
Scotsman Danny Mullen is the only recognised senior striker ahead of that February 16th opener with Colm Whelan not expected to return from his ACL injury for several months.
According to sources in Dundalk, the deal hasn't yet broken beyond repair and Derry remain in the box seat for the Galwegian's signature as Dundalk's Head of Football Brian Gartland and the Derry City board are fully expected to re-engage in discussions in the coming days.
Time is of the essence for all parties involved, however with Derry's pre-season preparations in full-swing, the current deadlock has allowed league champions Shamrock Rovers to re-emerge as potential suitors.
There has also been interest from Bohemians and Galway United but Derry have up until now been leading the chase for Dundalk's record goalscorer.
Hoban has made clear his intentions of leaving Oriel Park after he was told he was surplus to requirements at the end of last season and it's understood Derry City remains his preferred destination.
Initially Dundalk had been hoping to secure a player in part exchange with Jordan McEneff linked with a move in the opposite direction, however, reports in Dundalk suggested there would be no player swap involved in a potential move and Hoban would join Higgins' side for a small, undisclosed fee.
No one at Derry City were available for comment on the matter but Higgins will be keen to get his man sooner rather than later as he plans for a title challenge.
Derry continue their pre-season preparations with their first friendly fixture against Finn Harps this Sunday at Ballybofey.
Admission to the match is free for Finn Harps season ticket holders while you can purchase tickets on the Donegal club’s website.
Derry has also pencilled in games against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Thursday 18th January and against Glenavon at Mourneview Park on Tuesday 23rd January.