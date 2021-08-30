Derry City's clash at Bohemians called off
Derry City's encounter at Bohemians scheduled for this Friday night has been postponed.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 10:55 am
Updated
Monday, 30th August 2021, 10:56 am
Keith Long's side, fresh from a memorable 2-1 Extra.ie FAI Cup win over old rivals Shamrock Rovers on Sunday, have trio Andy Lyons, Ross Tierney and Dawson Devoy all included in Jim Crawford's Ireland U21 squad for the European qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Luxembourg.
The game against the Candy Stripes will be rescheduled in due course.