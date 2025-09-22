FAI President Paul Cooke has praised Derry City's contribution to the League of Ireland over the past 40 years.

​FAI PRESIDENT Paul Cooke insists Derry City Football Club's contribution to the League of Ireland over the past 40 years 'can't be understated'.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Waterford native was invited as a guest to celebrate Derry City's 40th anniversary of its first game under the auspices of the League of Ireland at a special gala night at the Everglades Hotel on Saturday where players past and present, volunteers and supporters turned out to mark a significant milestone in the history of the Brandywell club.

Dennis Tueart - a star for Man City and Sunderland who was convinced to join the Candy Stripes by one of the Gang of Four Eamonn McLaughlin in 1985 - delivered an inspirational speech as guest speaker and emphasised how Derry City was driven by its community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a man who played alongside Pele and Franz Beckenbauer, won the FA Cup and scored one of Wembley Stadium's most famous goals in the 1976 League Cup Final, he reminisced fondly about his short spell at Derry where he helped kickstart a special era in the history of the club who had been in the wilderness for 13 years.

And his words on the importance of community resonated with the FAI President who recalls when Derry revitalised the League of Ireland. Derry brought a 'vibrancy, colour and sterling'!

"Dennis [Tueart] said a couple of things tonight and the real focus is community and anytime I've been here in Derry, you can see that football means so much to the community and the community means so much to the football club.

"It's a real community club but also what Derry did when they came into the league, they revitalised it. They brought energy. They brought crowds. I remember that. I remember many nights back in another era being in Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see that in people tonight how much this club means to people. As President of the FAI, it's a privilege to be here to honour this. What Derry has done over those 40 years, they've contributed so much to the league."

A chartered accountant, Cooke is well aware of Derry City's turbulent history but stressed the significance of its entry into the league 40 years ago. "I know the trials and tribulations this club has gone through. Jim Roddy would be a friend of mine from back in the day when they went through what they went through to bring the club back twice is great. It's a great club.

"When they entered the league in '85 I remember they brought colour. They brought crowds and to be a bit flippant about it, they brought sterling, " he smiled. "Which people thought was brilliant going into the coffers of the clubs.

"Attendances probably quadrupled when Derry came to town and clubs would never have seen that so it brought all that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm actually shocked when I was told it was 1997 when they last won the league. A club of this size should be winning the league more often with the resources that have been here, with the support.

"It's an honour to be here. What Derry have given the league, the competitiveness, the vibrancy, the difference in the support. Look at the cup finals recently and how many supporters they brought. You can't understate what Derry have brought to the League of Ireland."